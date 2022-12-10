3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli Shine as India Register Consolation Win Over Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli powered India to a massive 227-run win over Bangladesh in the third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Kishan scripted history with a magnificent double century, while Kohli smashed a ton to get his groove back as India posted a mammoth 409/8. The Indian bowlers also put up a collective effort to bundle out Bangladesh for just 182.

It was a consolation win for the Men in Blue as Bangladesh clinched the series after winning the first two ODIs.

Chasing the mammoth target, Bangladesh lost openers Anamul Haque (8) and Litton Das (28) early and the Indian bowlers took complete advantage of it to trigger a collapse. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the scoreboard pressure was too much for them.

India vs Bangladesh Highlights 3rd ODI

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan produced a mini-fightback with his 43-run knock but Kuldeep Yadav castled him to dent Bangladesh’s hopes. Yasir Ali (25)and Mahmudullah (20) also failed to convert decent starts into anything substantial as the bowling changes from stand-in skipper KL Rahul were spot on.

The hero of the first two ODIs Mehidy Hasan Miraz also had an off day with the bat as he was dismissed on just 3.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers by claiming three wickets, while Axar Patel and Umran Malik took two scalps each to restrict Bangladesh to 182.

Earlier, Kishan became the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to smash a double century in ODI cricket. The southpaw smashed 210 runs in 131 balls as his magnificent knock was laced with 24 fours and 10 sixes. He reached the 200-run mark off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to notch a double hundred.

Meanwhile, Kishan got able support from batting maverick Virat Kohli who also smashed his 72nd International century to silence his critics.

The presence of Kohli by his side helped Kishan to play his natural game as he scored shots all around the park with a lot of freedom which eventually put the Bangladesh bowlers on the backfoot straightaway.

The duo shared a 290-run stand for the second wicket after Shikhar Dhawan once again failed to score big and was dismissed on just 3.

Kohli got his 44th ODI hundred and the first in almost three years when he picked the pace from Ebadot to do a subtle flick off the hips and the ball flew over the fine leg fence, going past Ricky Ponting to be in the second spot for most centuries in international cricket.

Middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer (3) and KL Rahul (8) failed to get going and became the victims of Ebadot Hossain but India still managed to get over 400 thanks to some lusty hits from Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

