3rd T20I: All-round England Women Crush India Women by 7 Wickets to Clinch Series 2-1

Sophie Ecclestone spun her web around the Indian batters once again as England Women registered a clinical 7-wicket win over India Women to clinch the three-match series 2-1. It was a dominant show from England in all three departments as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. failed to match the intensity of the game. Ecclestone and other English bowlers restricted India to just 122/8 in 20 overs. While the hosts’ batters didn’t find it much difficult to chase the target and complete the job with 10 balls to spare.

Chasing the 123-run target, Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt shared a 70-run opening stand to put India under pressure right from the start. Sneh Rana provided the first breakthrough to India in the 10th over by dismissing Wyatt for 22. While Dunkley continued her form with the bat but missed her half-century by just one run. Pooja Vastrakar cleaned her up with an excellent delivery to pull India back in the back.

India Women vs England Women Match Highlights 3rd T20I

Skipper Amy Jones was dismissed on 3 as things went topsy turvy for England for a few overs.

However, Alice Capsey took the control of the game and scored unbeaten 38 runs off 24 balls to get the job done for England. She struck 6 fours during her knock. While Bryony Smith gave Capsey able support with 13 runs*.

Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma had an off day with the ball as both of them failed to take any wicket and leaked runs with over economy rate of 8. While Radha Yadav was the standout performer with the ball as she took one wicket for just 14 runs in her quota of four overs.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl against India at County Ground, Bristol.

The visitors had a horrible start with the bat as Shafali Verma (5) and Smriti Mandhana (9) with just 15 runs on the scoreboard. Sabbhineni Meghana and Dayalan Hemalatha had a forgettable outing and were dismissed on ducks.

Also Read: Apex Court Allows BCCI To Modify Mandatory Cooling Off Period

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also choked under pressure and was dismissed for just 5 off 14 deliveries. Deepti Sharma tried to stabilize the innings with a 24-run knock off 25 balls. The southpaw didn’t score a single boundary during her knock.



Richa Ghosh gave the much-needed boost to the Indian innings with her 33-run knock in 22 balls. The wicketkeeper batter shifted the momentum a bit in India’s favour with her five boundaries.

While Pooja Vastrakar gave the finishing touch to the innings with a couple of boundaries in her 19-run* knock. Apart from Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn claimed a couple of scalps. While Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Freya Davies picked a wicket each.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here