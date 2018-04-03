3rd T20I: Pakistan Thump West Indies by 8 Wickets, Take Series 3-0

The West Indies scored 153-6 -- their highest total of the series -- with Andre Fletcher (52) scoring the only half-century on this tour for the visitors, while Denesh Ramdin cracked 42 of 18 balls.
Pakistan reached the target in 16.5 overs with Babar Azam scoring 51 and Fakhar Zaman 40.
Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs and the second by 82 runs. The three matches were all played in Karachi.
First Published: April 3, 2018, 11:54 PM IST