3rd T20I: Ton-up Rossouw Powers South Africa to 49-run Victory as Indian Bowling Exposed Again Despite Series-win

Team India suffered a crushing 49-run defeat against South Africa in the third T20I match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. It was a dominant show from the Proteas in all three departments as India failed to match the intensity in the absence of some key players. The visitors went all guns blazing in the dead rubber to avoid the whitewash as the series ended up 2-1 in India’s favour.

Indian bowlers had another forgettable outing as South Africa posted a humongous 227/3 on the scoreboard courtesy of Rilee Rossouw’s maiden ton after Rohit Sharma asked them to bat first. In reply, the hosts missed the services of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as they were bundled out for just 178 in 18.3 overs. Dinesh Karthik, who was promoted to bat at number 4, was the highest run-getter for India with 46 off 21 balls.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Highlights

Interestingly, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India never shied away from embracing their ultra-attacking batting approach.

Chasing the target, India lost their skipper Rohit on the second ball of the innings after Kagiso Rabada rattled his stumps with a ripper. Shreyas Iyer, who got a chance in place of Kohli, failed to make any impact and was dismissed by 1 by Wayne Parnell.

In the absence of Rahul, Pant was promoted to bat first but the southpaw failed to convert a good start into a big score. He played a couple of outrageous sixes but was soon dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 27 off 14 deliveries.

Karthik gave hope to several Indian fans when he was in the middle with his clean striking. He smashed fours sixes and as many fours before failing to attempt a reverse sweep against Keshav Maharaj and got castled.

In-form Suryakumar Yadav failed to come up big on Tuesday and was dismissed on 8. The lower-middle order and tailenders played some big shots but in the end, it was too much for them after a top-order failure. Deepak Chahar scored a fighting 31 runs off 17 balls to display his batting credentials for the T20 World Cup spot to replace Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, a scintillating maiden T20I hundred century from Rilee Rossouw (100 not out off 48) and a fine fifty by Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) powered South Africa to 227/3 against India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Rossouw and De Kock, Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 not out off 5) also played valuable knocks for South Africa, who dominated the whole innings.

Rossouw slammed 8 sixes and 7 fours as the Indian bowlers had no answer to his carnage at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) were the wicket-takers for India.

