3rd Test, India vs England 2021: Check Out The Predicted XIs

Rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test series opener at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with the match ending in a draw. However, India defeated England in the second Test at Lord’s to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The teams now square off in the third Test which starts on Wednesday, August 25, at the the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

India’s win at Lord’s was an eventful affair. The visitors started the match with great resolve as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India get to 126/0.

With India looking to breach a first-innings total of 400 plus runs, however, English bowlers staged a comeback to restrict India to 364.

The hosts then took a 27-run lead in their first innings. In reply, the home side controlled the momentum on the second day and for the majority of day three as well.

However, India’s second dig was off to a horrible start with England taking three early wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane then steadied the ship to prevent a collapse.

A stellar unbeaten 89-run partnership by Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah on day five helped India to a comfortable position from where they weren’t going to lose. England were set a target of 272 in sixty overs.

India bowlers stepped up as they bowled out England for 120 for an 151-run victory.

The two opponents have so far collided six times at Headingley. England have the upper hand with three wins, while India are close behind with two victories, while one ended in a draw.

The last time India played at this venue, they registered a victory by an innings and 46 runs. With momentum on their side, Virat Kohli and Co will be eyeing to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the last three tours of 2011, 2014, and 2018, Team India has never won more than one Test match against the hosts.

India’s Predicted XI vs England at Headingley

After the Lord’s Test, Team India shouldn’t fiddle with their playing XI. The seam-pace quartet of Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and veteran Ishant Sharma is well set and there shouldn’t be any reason to change that. However, veteran spin ace, Ravichandran Ashwin missed the first two Tests in favour of other players is too good a player to be sitting on the bench. The team management might consider him for the more spin-friendly conditions at Headingley but as Kohli said on the match eve, there’s no need to disturb the winning combination.

India predicted starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja/Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England’s Predicted XI vs India at Headingley

England are still struggling in the batting department with injuries adding to their worries. They have recalled left-handed Dawid Malan.

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been dropped after a series of low scores.

Saqib Mahmood and Craig Overton are the two options to replace the injured Mark Wood. Meanwhile, Sam Curran had a bad outing in the Lord’s Test, and may also get the axe.

England predicted starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan/Ollie Pope, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood/Craig Overton, James Anderson.

