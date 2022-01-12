3rd Test, IND vs SA, Day 1 Talking Points: Virat Kohli And Kagiso Rabada Put on a Show in Cape Town

The third and final Test between India and South Africa got underway on Tuesday. 11 wickets fell during the day with 240 runs being scored. Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada stole the show on the opening day in Cape Town.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from the day:-

Ishant Snub Raises Questions

Ishant Sharma has played 105 Tests. He’s the most experienced member of the touring party. And yet, he will return home without playing a single Test in the ongoing tour of South Africa. The third Test that got underway in Cape Town was the best chance for him to get a game with Mohammed Siraj ruled out but India went for Umesh Yadav. This after head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that perhaps the taller South African bowlers were able to exploit the conditions better than their Indian counterparts during the second Test. Ishant is certainly taller than Umesh. And is younger too. And add to that the truckload of experience he brings along. Would he have made a better choice? Time will tell but the snub certainly raises a valid question over Ishant’s role in the team.

Agarwal Pays The Price

India opener Mayank Agarwal could have been back in the dressing room without bothering the scorers. He was dropped in the slips when batting on 0. Had Keegan Petersen managed to hold on to his one-handed attempt, that would have been curtains for him. But luck was on Agarwal’s side despite him pushing harder at a delivery that wasn’t pitched on a driving length. Kagiso Rabada, the bowler, was disappointed but was celebrating soon though.

Rabada again lured Agarwal into a drive later and he obliged, playing away from his body. And this time the edge carried comfortably to Aiden Markram at second slip. Sunil Gavaskar on-air pointed out the flaw in the Indian batter’s approach.

“…if the bat and pad were together, he would have played and missed it. But because he went for it… he has gone for the ball… and in Test cricket there is an aspect of leaving the ball. Leave it as much as you can in the first hour. Just look where the bat has gone. Had it been close to the pad, he would have been fine," Gavaskar said while commenting on the match.

Classy Kohli

The world is awaiting a Kohli special. And a Kohli special is nothing less than a hundred, it seems. It’s something which us lesser mortals began taking for granted for the batter was churning them out with unreal consistency. But it’s been over two years now since we last saw Kohli touch scores in triple digits. Today, in Cape Town, he logged his best Test score since last hitting a century in the format (November 2019). He was out on 79. But he had consumed 201 deliveries for that. He took 158 deliveries to reach his 28th Test fifty - the second slowest of his career. This was proof enough of his determination and resolve. There were gorgeous drives on display. A couple of streaky boundaries here and there. But the determination was evident. If only he wasn’t running out of batting partners quickly, maybe the century drought could have ended today.

Razor-sharp Rabada

Kagiso Rabada, playing in his 50th Test, was terrific for South Africa, especially his battle with Kohli whom he outfoxed on several occasions and eventually had the last laugh when he got rid of him late in the day. He mixed his deliveries well, getting the ball to seam away quite a bit. He accounted for Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli and Bumrah while delivering 22 overs - the most in the innings. Sure, he bowled five no balls which has been a feature of his bowling throughout the series but the pacer, aside from bringing wickets, also kept building pressure so the other bowlers could benefit too.

