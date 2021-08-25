3rd Test, Toss Report: Unchanged India Opt to Bat; England Bring in Dawid Malan And Craig Overton

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the third Test of the ongoing five-match series on Wednesday. Kohli has put faith in the same playing XI that got India the lead at the Lord’s with a sensational 151-run win but Joe Root has made two changes - one forced and one tactical.

Dawid Malan has replaced the out-of-form Dom Sibley while Craig Overton has replaced the injured Mark Wood at Headingley.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

“It’s a surprise I’ve won (the toss)," Kohli said at the coin toss. “(The pitch) Looks firm and without grass and runs on the board will set this up.

Kohli revealed that India did toy with the idea of giving the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin a game but went ahead with extra seamer considering the English conditions have been favourable to pacers.

“We thought about getting Ashwin in, and the pressure of the extra seamer in these conditions is crucial. (Ravindra) Jadeja will bowl a lot more overs because the conditions are suited to him," he said.

Kohli reiterated how challenging English conditions are for batters. “It’s the toughest place to bat for the openers, and KL and Rohit (Sharma) have done a good job. Hopefully they can continue," he said,

He continued, “About my batting, I’ll try to make an impact for the team with the bat. I believe in my process and sometimes it doesn’t really come off on the field, but I’m more concerned about how much of an impact I have on the team’s performance."

Root was happy to be bowling first.

“There’s a bit of cloud cover and it’s tacky, and it’ll get better and better for batting eventually. Quite happy to lose the toss," Root said.

On the team changes, he explained, “Overton was picked on the conditions. Saqib (Mahmood) was great in the white-ball format, but Overton continuously performs in county cricket so we’ve picked him, even though it was a difficult choice to make."

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

