3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 Match Highlights: Eagles, led by Adam Markram and AB de Villiers, Claim Gold; Silver For Kites and Bronze for Kingfishers

Another new and fun concept of cricket - the 3 Team Cricket - makes its debut in South African amid the Covid-19 pandemic and it may have had a few complex rules and regulations, the basic premise remained the same - runs and wickets and it was the Eagles led by Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers who claimed the Gold with a score of 160/4. Markram made 70 off 33 balls while ABD made 61 off 24 balls. Among bowlers, it was Anrich Nortje who was best of the lot with two wickets. Kites came claimed Silver with 138/3 while Kingfishers had to settle for Bronze with 113/5.
Relive the match with our match updates here:
Lungi Nigidi finishes well for Eagles. Kingfishers manage just 113/5 for the Bronze Position. Eagles win Gold with 160/4 and Silver goes to Kites with 138/3
One over left now and Kingfisher need 31 to finish at Silver Position and 53 for Gold Position.
Gold Position is more or less settled now, Eagles' 160 is too steep a target. With two overs left Kingfisher need 40 runs for Silver position.
Heinrich Klassen innovates and gets a four with a reverse sweep of Andile Phehlukwayo, drags the next one from the off side. He goes for 8. Kingfishers 97/4
Bjorn Fortuin gets rid of Faf du Plessis and with that, the hopes of Kingfishers to overhaul Eagles' target goes up in the air. Tidy over as well. Kingfishers 90/3 in 9 overs.
Stand and deliver stuff from Faf du Plessis !!! Three sixes in a row off Lungi Ngidi and then a four. 22 runs off the over. Kingfisher 85/2 in 8 overs
Back live for the final leg of the match - Kingfishers have all to play for. Fortuin starts the proceedings for Eagles. For Kingfishers, it's Faf Du Plessis and youngster Gerald Coetzee. Kingfishers 63/2 in 7 overs
Now, it is all down to Kingfishers to try and get the better of Eagles - they would need 105 runs in six overs to take the gold position.
Kites cannot do it - they finish at 138/3 and at the max they will finish at Silver Position. Dwaine Pretorius was excellent with 50 of 17 balls.
Glenton Stuurman back for his final over and Pretorius gets a four early in the over, but Stuurman finishes well. Kites 128/3 in 11 over. They need 33 runs in the final over
Tabraiz Shamsi on now and Pretorius gets Kites back on track two sixes and a four followed by a couple. Pressure on Shamsi. Another big one from Pretorius this time over the co corner. Shamsi is being mauled here and a four off the final ball. 28 runs off it. Kites 117/3 in 10 overs
Gerald Coetzee with a tidy over and Kites are pegged back further.
Thando Ntini with his second over and he gets the big wicket of JJ Smuts. Two new players in the middle now with David Miller and Pretorius. Miller off the mark with a four. Kites 76/3 in 8 overs
JJ Smuts and Temba Bavuma continue from 58/1 and Bavuma departs early - gone for 9 off Glenton Stuurman. Terrific over this from the youngster. But, it is David Miller who is in the middle now. JJ Smuts gets a boundary. Kites 65/2 in 7
So the gold target in this first-ever 3-way cricket match is 161, wet by Eagles. They were 66/1 in 6 overs and managed further 94 in the next six.
Tough ask for Kites who are 58/1 in six and Kingfishers, who will bat last are 56/2 in their first six. Simply put Kites need 103 in six overs.
Sipamla to finish off the proceedings for Eagles. Bjorn Fortuin getting valuable runs as Eagles touch the 150-mark- this looks daunting already for Kingfishers and Kites. Eagles end with 160/4 in their 12 overs.
50 for AB de Villiers - off just 21 balls and then takes on a full toss and gets a boundary straight down the ground. Amazing shot. And next up he punishes Anrich Nortje with a magnificent six. But he falls in the next ball, caught at long-on. He goes for 61 off 24 balls. 14 runs off the over. Eagles 142/4
AB de Villiers takes over now with a successive fours - in front of square and behind - Sipamla's second over going for some runs. Andile Phehlukwayo is the new batsman and he is cleaned up. 15 runs off the over still. Eagles 128/3 in 10 overs
Another drop - Aiden Markram hoists one and Dwaine Pretorius let's one through the hands and for a six, but off the very next ball Pretorius gets a chance to redeem himself and takes the high catch. Markram's wonderful innings comes to an end - 70 from 33 balls. Eagles 119/2
50 up for Aiden Markram in a streaky manner- off just 27 balls. Bueran Hendricks the bowlers. 100 up for Eagles. Markram going all guns blazing, get a four through the covers off slower delivery. Follows it up with a big heave over cow corner. 17 runs off the over. Eagles in 113/1 in 9 overs
Anrich Nortje on to bowl now and he has managed to keep both AB de Villiers and Aiden Markram quiet. 10 runs off the over. Eagles in 96/1 in 8 overs
Back live for the 2nd half and Eagles batting first. Kites' JJ Smuts has the ball. AB de Villiers takes a boundary and follows it up with a six over deep square and another six over long-on. 20 runs off the over. Eagles 86/1 in 7 overs
Eagles will bat first setting a total while Kingfishers will bat last
Junior Dala on for the final over for the eagles. Kites are eight runs off Kingfishers' tally and 16 off Eagles. JJ Smuts gets a four early in the over. Kites finish with 58/1
The first wicket for Eagles as Kites wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton is trapped in front by Andile Phehlukwayo off the first ball of the fifth over. Fantastic over this from the SA international, pegs back Kites. Just 5 runs off it. Kites 49/1 in 5 overs
Bjorn Fortuin on for the fourth over and a big miss by the Kites wicketkeeper to stump Smuts. Smuts takes a four off the final ball also. 11 runs off the over. Kites flying high at 44/0 in 4 overs
Lungi Nigidi on for the third over and Jon Jon Smuts picks up the slower one and earns a six over deep square. He follows it up with measured nudge towards the third man fence. Big over this. Kites flying high at 33/0 in 3 overs
South African international Andile Phehlukwayo comes on for the second over and Jon Jon Smuts with a clean strike down the ground gets the first boundary for the Kites. 10 runs off the over. Kites 17/0
Tidy over from Markram, just seven off it. Kites 7/1 in 1 vs Eagles
Ryan Rickelton and Jon Jon Smuts out to bat for Kites and Aiden Markram will start with the ball for Eagles.
Kites to bat now and it's Eagles to bowl now
Thando Ntini on for the Kingfisher's final over and Eagles have surpassed Kingfishers' score in the first six overs. The end with 66/1 in 6 overs. Markram 47 not out of 23 balls
Tabraiz Shamsi with his second over and Aiden Markram has the chance to free his arms and a golf swing earns him the maximum. Three runs and a single follow. Big over this as Markram gets another one over the cow corner. Markram has set the Eagles soaring. 21 runs off the over. Eagles 53/1 in five overs
Young Gerald Coetzee starts off with a loose one and Aiden Markram with a full-blooded cut or four. The youngster comes back well though. On the mark and some variations a well. Eagles 32/1 after four overs
It's Tabraiz Shamsi vs Ab de Villiers and looks like Shamsi is winning this mini-battle. 7 runs off it. Eagles 23/1 after three overs
Glenton Stuurman knocks over Rassie Van Der Russen with pace. Eagles 16/1 after 2 overs
Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen out for Eagles and Reeza with the ball for the Kingfishers. 7 runs off the over from the captain. Eagles 7/0 in 1
Eagles to bat now and Kingfishers to bowl
Terrific over from Anrich Nortje - pacy stuff from the young tearaway. Janneman Malan also departs in the over after playing a good hand. 5 runs off the over. Kingfisher 56/2 in 6
Reeza Hendricks gets a six off Bueran Hendricks first over but the first wicket also falls. Hendricks goes for 16, runs out by Temba Bavuma - Kingfisher 51/1 in 5 overs
Solid start by Kingfishers Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan. After a sedate first over from Dwaine Pretorius that yielded just five runs, the duo have picked up the pace and are 40/0 in 4 overs
Kingfishers drew the No.1 and are batting with Temba Bavuma led Kites to bowl. AB de Villiers' Eagles will start in dugout
What is 3TCricket
The game of 3TC cricket consists of 36 overs divided into two halves of 18 overs each. In the first half, each team faces 6 overs from one of their opponents. In the second half of the game each team resumes batting, facing another 6 overs, but this time from their other opponents. The result is an unrelenting and ever-changing contest that keeps captains (and fans) on a knife-edge as they strategise against two opponents at the same time! With fewer players in each team (and thus fewer fielders) every player is actively involved in the game from the first ball to the last. Then there's the rule whereby the last remaining not-out batter continues batting without a batting partner. The catch? He can only trade in boundaries and twos since retaining the strike is non-negotiable.
3TCricket Solidarity Cup 2020: Team Squad
Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.
Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks (captain), Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.
What are the rules of the 3TC Solidarity Cup?
A match is contested between 3 teams of 8 players each.
The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime.
Teams bat for one innings of 12 overs split between two 6-over periods, facing one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second half.
In the first half, teams rotate from BATTING to BOWLING to the DUGOUT with the starting positions determined by a draw.
In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.
After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half.
If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half.
Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents.
A maximum of three overs per bowler is allowed, which can be bowled in any permutation to either opponent. An uncompleted over due to the fall of the 7th wicket is deemed to be completed with dot balls.
Match organisers may apply fielding restrictions and can allow up to 3 additional fielders, either selected by each team or provided by the dugout opponent.
Standard limited overs rules apply for wides, bouncers and a free hit after a no-ball, otherwise the laws of cricket apply.
A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC.
Most runs wins Gold, second Silver and third Bronze. If 2 teams tie with most runs, super overs decide Gold; if all 3 teams tie, all get Gold; and, in a tie for second, Silver is shared.
When and where the 3TC Solidarity Cup will be played ?
The 3TC Solidarity Cup will be played on Nelson Mandela Day, July 18, Saturday, at 2 pm. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the match.
