3TC Solidarity Cup: AB De Villiers Quickfire Knock Has Twitter Abuzz with Praise

The 3TC Solidarity Cup, a unique concept propogated by Cricket South Africa that saw three teams play a game of cricket at the same time, took place on Saturday (July 18).
While the unique nature of the match in itself was enough to get cricket fans curious about what exactlty the match had to offer, what got fans talking the most was the nature of AB de Villiers' batting.
De Villiers, who is retired from international cricket but continues to ply his trade in franchise-based T20 tournaments, showed that his class was indeed permanent.
The former Proteas captain scored 61 off 24 balls and the explosive knock had Twitter talking. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Form is temporaryclass permanent #3TCricket#ABDevilliers @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/ZHsMuojBHx— Jitesh Sharma (@JiteshS56745525) July 18, 2020
Form is temporary
Really loved it After such a long time we got to see him and won the trophy too #ABDevilliers — ꧁囧ViniVinci囧꧂ (@Vinivinci3) July 18, 2020
The king of limited overs cricket #ABdeVilliers is back to do what he does best, i.e., kill the opposition.He's played an explosive knock of 61 runs off 24 balls in the first ever #3TCricket match.Is he ever out of form? Shouldn't he come out of his international retirement? pic.twitter.com/MC8ej7lDGU— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) July 18, 2020
The king of limited overs cricket #ABdeVilliers is back to do what he does best, i.e., kill the opposition.
He's played an explosive knock of 61 runs off 24 balls in the first ever #3TCricket match.
King is Back..#ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/RSqrMpuMrh — Apex_Predator (@bharath4123) July 18, 2020
After a long time but finally happy to see him back in the game..Don't know about others but i was watching #3TCricket just because of @ABdeVilliers17..Congrats #ABDevilliers and #Eagles for winning gold in 1st match of #SolidarityCup.. pic.twitter.com/Dnqsw4SaOH— Aman Agrawal (@rehaan_dis_side) July 18, 2020
After a long time but finally happy to see him back in the game..
Don't know about others but i was watching #3TCricket just because of @ABdeVilliers17..
It was the Eagles led by Aiden Markram and De Villiers who claimed the Gold with a score of 160/4. Markram made 70 off 33 balls while ABD made 61.
Among the bowlers, it was Anrich Nortje who was best of the lot with two wickets. Kites came claimed Silver with 138/3 while Kingfishers had to settle for Bronze with 113/5.
