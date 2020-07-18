Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

3TC Solidarity Cup: AB De Villiers Quickfire Knock Has Twitter Abuzz with Praise

While the unique nature of the match in itself was enough to get cricket fans curious, what got fans talking the most was the nature of AB de Villiers' batting.

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
The 3TC Solidarity Cup, a unique concept propogated by Cricket South Africa that saw three teams play a game of cricket at the same time, took place on Saturday (July 18).

While the unique nature of the match in itself was enough to get cricket fans curious about what exactlty the match had to offer, what got fans talking the most was the nature of AB de Villiers' batting.

De Villiers, who is retired from international cricket but continues to ply his trade in franchise-based T20 tournaments, showed that his class was indeed permanent.

The former Proteas captain scored 61 off 24 balls and the explosive knock had Twitter talking. Check out some of the best reactions below.

It was the Eagles led by Aiden Markram and De Villiers who claimed the Gold with a score of 160/4. Markram made 70 off 33 balls while ABD made 61.

Among the bowlers, it was Anrich Nortje who was best of the lot with two wickets. Kites came claimed Silver with 138/3 while Kingfishers had to settle for Bronze with 113/5.

