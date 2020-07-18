Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Tea

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 175 runs to win, MIN. 42.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

114/5 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

7/2 (2.0)

Amdocs CC need 108 runs in 48 balls at 13.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3TC Solidarity Cup 2020: Everything You Need to Know About 3TCricket - Rules, Format, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Everything You Need to Know About 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 - Rules, Format, Squads, Live Streaming Details |Cricket South Africa (CSA) is all set to kick start their inaugural 3TCricket Solidarity Cup, which will see three teams compete in a single 36-over match.

Trending Desk |July 18, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
3TCricket: Everything You Need to Know About 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 - Rules, Format, Squads, Live Streaming Details

3TC Solidarity Cup  2020 - Rules, Format, Squads, Live Streaming Details |Cricket South Africa (CSA) is all set to kick start their inaugural 3TCricket Solidarity Cup, which will see three teams compete in a single 36-over match. All matches of the Solidarity Cup 2020 will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. A team of eight players on each side will play a 36-over match. The teams are Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock. The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa’s top cricketers feature in these three teams.

What is 3TCricket

The game of 3TC cricket consists of 36 overs divided into two halves of 18 overs each. In the first half, each team faces 6 overs from one of their opponents. In the second half of the game each team resumes batting, facing another 6 overs, but this time from their other opponents. The result is an unrelenting and ever-changing contest that keeps captains (and fans) on a knife-edge as they strategise against two opponents at the same time! With fewer players in each team (and thus fewer fielders) every player is actively involved in the game from the first ball to the last. Then there's the rule whereby the last remaining not-out batter continues batting without a batting partner. The catch? He can only trade in boundaries and twos since retaining the strike is non-negotiable.

3TCricket Solidarity Cup 2020 : Team Squad

Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

Everything You Need to Know About 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 - Rules, Format, Squads, Live Streaming Details

What are the rules of the 3TC Solidarity Cup?

A match is contested between 3 teams of 8 players each.

The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime.

Teams bat for one innings of 12 overs split between two 6-over periods, facing one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second half.

In the first half, teams rotate from BATTING to BOWLING to the DUGOUT with the starting positions determined by a draw.

In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.

After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half.

If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half.

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents.

A maximum of three overs per bowler is allowed, which can be bowled in any permutation to either opponent. An uncompleted over due to the fall of the 7th wicket is deemed to be completed with dot balls.

Match organisers may apply fielding restrictions and can allow up to 3 additional fielders, either selected by each team or provided by the dugout opponent.

Standard limited overs rules apply for wides, bouncers and a free hit after a no-ball, otherwise the laws of cricket apply.

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC.

Most runs wins Gold, second Silver and third Bronze. If 2 teams tie with most runs, super overs decide Gold; if all 3 teams tie, all get Gold; and, in a tie for second, Silver is shared.

When and where the 3TC Solidarity Cup will be played ?

The 3TC Solidarity Cup will be played on Nelson Mandela Day, July 18, Saturday, at 2 pm. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the match.

Where and when to watch the 3TC Solidarity Cup?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First.

Where to watch 3TC Solidarity Cup live streaming?

The match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

3tcricket3TCricket 2020 Live Online3TCricket Live Streaming3TCricket Solidarity Cup 2020 Dream113TCricket TV Timing3TCricket videosAB de Villierslatest cricket newslive cricket streaminglive streamingSolidarity Cup 2020Solidarity Cup 2020 Live OnlineSolidarity Cup 2020 Live StreamingSolidarity Cup 2020 TV TimingSolidarity Cup 2020 videosStar sports

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more