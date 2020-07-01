Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

3TCricket Match Will Be Held on July 18: Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa's innovative 3TCricket match will be held on Nelson Mandela Day (18 July), the board announced.

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
3TCricket Match Will Be Held on July 18: Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa's innovative 3TCricket match will be held on Nelson Mandela Day (18 July), the board announced.

The new format match, which was originally set to be held on June 27, will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers across three teams playing two halves in one match.

The teams are the Eagles, captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.

"It’s very exciting to get live cricket, featuring our top players, back on our TV screens again," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

"I can’t think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the Coronavirus.

"It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Cricket Goofs Up Again, Cancels UVA T20 Premier League After Granting Permission

"I would like to thank the Government and our own medical team once again for everything they have done to make a return to training and playing possible and I would also like to add special thanks to the incredible sponsors involved in this event for their continued commitment towards the match and its beneficiary, the Hardship Fund,” concluded Dr. Faul.

The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs each.

Each teams bat for one innings of 12 overs, split into two 6-over periods. Each 6-over period will be bowled by a different opponent.

The starting positions will be determined by a draw. The teams rotate from batting to bowling/dugout in the first half. In the second, teams bat in order of highest score in the first half.

If a team loses seven wickets, the last batsman can bat alone but he can score only in even number of runs.

The team with most runs wins Gold, while the next two teams win Silver and Bronze.

Squads

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala

