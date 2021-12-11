'4 Years of Being Married to YOU'-Virat Kohli's Emotional Twitter Post On Wedding Anniversary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed four years of togetherness as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. Known as the power couple among their fans, both Anushka and Virat have made a name for themselves in their respective fields. The couple met in early 2014 and their relationship blossomed in the next few years. They finally tied the knot in 2017 on this very day in a hush hush manner in an Italian village. Both have stood by each other through thick and thin. Kohli penned down an emotional post on Twitter.

“4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to the most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you,” wrote Kohli in the caption.

“4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,” he added.

2021 was a special year for Kohli as the couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, earlier this year.

“This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,” wrote Virat further. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were overwhelmed seeing the talismanic cricketer showering love on his better-half.

Meanwhile Virat Kohli has been through some tough times. It was on Wednesday that BCCI axed him as ODI skipper. All of this despite Kohli expressing his interest to lead the side in limited-overs cricket. The decision has polarized the whole cricketing world once the news broke.

