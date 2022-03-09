'40s and 50s is Nothing in Cricket': Prithvi Shaw Unhappy With His Form in Ranji Trophy 2022

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw admitted that he didn’t have the best start to the domestic season this year with an underwhelming show in Ranji Trophy 2020. Mumbai captain Shaw failed to reach the three-digit mark despite getting a start in a couple of innings. The 22-year-old has lost his place in India’s Test squad after the inconsistent show with the bat. The return of Ranji Trophy gave opportunities to a lot of players who are trying to regain form and get their place back. Apart from Shaw, the list includes Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who were recently dropped from the Test squad after poor outings in the past few months. However, Rahane, Pujara failed to create any major impact for their teams.

Shaw, who scored 9, 44 and 53 so far in Ranji Trophy 2022, said that he is not happy with his performances.

“Not really happy with my performance, should have been much better. You know 40s and 50s is nothing in cricket. But I feel it’s okay. I have been batting well and am feeling that something special is just around the corner," Shaw told Sportstar.

Shaw has shifted his focus to the Indian Premier League where he will open the innings for Delhi Capitals. However, he is confident about getting back to form in red-ball cricket after IPL.

“Definitely, it’s a long break. The next two and half months, many will shift focus to the IPL and will be playing white-ball. It’s going to be a matter of how we switch on again in the red-ball mode once the IPL is over," added Shaw.

“We will have to train hard in that short window just like we did for the league stage. It will be harder because you cannot take anyone for granted and all the teams are quality oppositions. It will be an opportunity for all of us to play the knockouts and do our best for Mumbai."

Shaw, who made his Test debut for India in 2018 against West Indies, has scored 339 runs in five matches at an average of 42.37. He last played for India in 2020 against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

