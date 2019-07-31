starts in
43 Off 12 balls – Mohammad Nabi’s Blitz Destroys Surrey at Oval

Cricketnext Staff |July 31, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Rain played havoc and reduced the Vitality Blast T20 match between Kent and Surrey to a seven over contest, but that was hardly a factor for Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi as he drove Kent to a comfortable win, with some help from the DLS Method.

Rain reduced the T20 Blast South Group contest between Kent and Surrey to a 13-overs-a-side contest initially, before causing further delay after the first ball was bowled.

Aaron Finch’s 20-ball 36 saw Surrey set Kent a 55-run target to win at The Oval. Finch was the only batter to get into double figures as Surrey's batsmen fell for single digits.

In reply, Nabi’s bludgeoned a 12-ball 43 that comprised five sixes and two fours and was enough to take Kent over the line in just four overs.

Kent consolidated their position at the top of the table with that win, with four wins in as many games.

Brief scores: Surrey 54/4 in 7 overs (Aaron Finch 36; Hardus Viljoen 2-10) lost to Kent 55/1 in 4 overs (Mohammad Nabi 43*) by nine wickets.

