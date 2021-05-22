CRICKETNEXT

45-Year-old Darren Stevens Belts 190, Contributes 160 Runs in 166-Run Partnership | Watch Video

Kent’s Darren Stevens on Friday played the most intriguing knocks in FC history to rescue his side from 128 for 8 and then guided them to a respectable total of 307.

The 45-year-old Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens on Friday played a remarkable 190-run knock off just 149 balls against Glamorgan in the County Championship.

His knock was laced with 15 boundaries and as many sixes as he guided his side to 128 for 8 to 307 and in the process etched his name in the history books for the most one-sided partnership in first-class cricket history.

Stevens stitched a 166-run stand with Miguel Cummins, who contributed with just one run, for the ninth wicket. And if that was not enough, the FC veteran came back to dismiss Australia’s top-class batsman Marnus Labuschagne with a magnificent delivery.

Earlier on Thursday, Glamorgan opted to field first after winning the toss at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Ollie Robinson and Jordan Cox gave Kent a decent start as the duo added 60 runs for the first wickets. However, Kent’s innings soon went downhill after they lost seven wickets for just 32 runs as Michael Neser and Timm van der Gugten ripped apart their batting order. The duo shared eight wickets between them.

Stevens walked to bat at number seven after D Bell-Drummond was sent back to the stands for a duck. And soon Kent’s skipper Billings followed suit.

Stevens added 36-runs with Nathan Gilchrist before they were reduced to 128 for 8. And after that, it was just a one-man show as Stevens hammered Glamorgan all over the ground. He was removed by Labuschagne in the 75th over and after that, it was just a matter of time before they were bundled out for 307 runs.

Stevens came back and extracted his revenge from the Australian during Glamorgan’s first innings as he dismissed Labuschagne for 11 runs with a peach of a ball.

At the stumps of Day 2, Glamorgan were reeling at 55 for 2 in 19.4 overs. Joe Cooke (10 runs off 66 balls) and Billy Root (21 runs off 38 balls) were at the crease when the end of day’s play was announced.

