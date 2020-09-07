48-year-old Pravin Tambe’s Catch in CPL 2020 Leaves Social Media in Awe

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been a witness to quite a few ‘WOW’ moments. The latest is by Indian player Pravin Tambe, who is the oldest player in the ongoing league.
Pravin, who will turn 49 years old next month, did a mind blowing catch leaving the viewers startled.
The said incident happened during the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders. Pravin dismissed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ Ben Dunk with his unbelievable catch.
Clip of this iconic ball has been shared on CPL’s official Twitter handle. Sharing the now viral video, they said, "PRAVIN TAMBE!! Aged like fine wine! A brilliant catch and a Wicket!”
PRAVIN TAMBE!! Aged like fine wine! A brilliant catch and a Wicket! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SKPvTKR pic.twitter.com/c1EmlUFLWn— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 6, 2020
As one would expect, Twitterati were all in praise for Tambe's catch. A person said, “Fine effort from a 48-year-young Pravin Tambe.”
The 27-seconds clip on Twitter alone has been viewed more than 43 thousand times with over 14 hundred likes. The said match took place on September 6. In the outing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were defeated by Trinbago Knight Riders by nine wickets.
Trinbago Knight Riders have won ten out of ten matches that they have played so far while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have only managed to register their win in one match.
Recently, Guyana Amazon Warriors' Kevin Sinclair’s double somersault took the internet by a storm.
In a video that has been shared by the Caribbean Premier League’s official Twitter handle, Kevin can be seen doing a side somersault followed by two backflips in a row. Sharing the clip the CPL said, “Double?? Treble?? Definitely Double Trouble in the Bubble!! What a celebration!”
The ongoing CPL 2020 will host the finale on September 10.
