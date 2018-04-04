4th April 1999: When Lara Scripted the Third Part of His Australian Trilogy

Coming into the fourth Test of the series, Lara had already scored blistering tons in Jamaica (213) and Barbados (153*) but he saved one final assault for the last match in ST. Johns. While it may be argued that Lara didn't score as many runs as the first two innings, but the way he tore apart the Aussie bowling line-up was simply sensational.
Batting first, Australia posted a fighting total of 303 in the first innings, with Steve Waugh and Justin Langer going past the 50-run mark. Curtly Ambrose was the pick of the bowlers for Windies as he scalped five in the first essay.
When the hosts came out to bat, the Australian bowlers were breathing fire at one end as they kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. However, Lara was holding the innings at one end and carved out a masterful 100 off just 82 deliveries.
During the course of his innings, Lara blasted fifteen boundaries and three massive sixes as well. What must be noted that after seeing his partners return back to the hut one after the other, Lara issued a stunning fightback and slammed the second fifty of his innings off just 21 deliveries.
With no other batsmen recording a decent score, Windies conceded a healthy lead in the match and ended up to be on the losing side by 176 runs. The Aussies win meant the four match series was locked at 2-2. The series is best remembered for Lara who single-handedly took the battle to the mighty Aussies one game after the other.
Also Watch
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
First Published: April 4, 2018, 2:39 PM IST