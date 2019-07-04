starts in
4th July 1986: Mike Gatting Smacks an Unbeaten 183 Against India

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 1:19 AM IST
On this day in 1986, Mike Gatting in his second game as the skipper of England scored an unbeaten 183 in a Test against India, the third one of the series,  at Edgbaston.

England came into the game under pressure having lost their last seven Tests and a draw was a good enough result for them.

England posted 390 in the first innings on the back of Gatting's brilliant knock only to see India score the same amount of runs with five batsmen going past the 40-run mark and M Amarnath top scoring with 79.

England were bowled out for 235 on the final day of the Test and despite a mini stutter, India fought well to play out a draw. Sunil Gavaskar was the top scorer for India with 54 while Phil Edmonds took 4/31 in his 31 overs in the innings.

Interestingly, it was also the game where Mark Benson who went onto officiate in international cricket for long. He came in when England were 0 for 2 and scored 21 and 30 but unfortunately, was never picked again.

 

From The Archives

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more