4th July 1986: Mike Gatting Smacks an Unbeaten 183 Against India

On this day in 1986, Mike Gatting in his second game as the skipper of England scored an unbeaten 183 in a Test against India, the third one of the series, at Edgbaston.
England came into the game under pressure having lost their last seven Tests and a draw was a good enough result for them.
England posted 390 in the first innings on the back of Gatting's brilliant knock only to see India score the same amount of runs with five batsmen going past the 40-run mark and M Amarnath top scoring with 79.
England were bowled out for 235 on the final day of the Test and despite a mini stutter, India fought well to play out a draw. Sunil Gavaskar was the top scorer for India with 54 while Phil Edmonds took 4/31 in his 31 overs in the innings.
Interestingly, it was also the game where Mark Benson who went onto officiate in international cricket for long. He came in when England were 0 for 2 and scored 21 and 30 but unfortunately, was never picked again.
