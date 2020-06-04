Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

4th June 1993: Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' Bamboozles Mike Gatting

On this day, 27 years back, a rookie leg-spinner announced himself on the international stage with a wicket of his first ball in an Ashes Test. Wisden noted that "never, perhaps, has one delivery cast so long a shadow over a game, or a series".

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
4th June 1993: Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' Bamboozles Mike Gatting

On this day, 27 years back, a rookie leg-spinner announced himself on the international stage with a wicket of his first ball in an Ashes Test. Wisden noted that "never, perhaps, has one delivery cast so long a shadow over a game, or a series".

Shane Keith Warne had just bowled 79-Test veteran Mike Gatting for four runs. Gatting looked absolutely clueless and the iconic image of Gatting getting bowled still resonates in cricket fraternity even after two decades. That was the 'Ball of the century', a stunning a leg break delivered by Shane Warne on June 4, 1993, at Manchester.

Taking his customary four-pace run up, Warne swirled his wrists giving some hefty rip to the ball which looked to be going down the leg-side; Gatting stretched forward not reaching to the pitch of the ball and as the ball pitched way outside leg-stump. Gatting went for a forward defence only to see the ball whiz past his bat clipping the top of off-stump.

Wicketkeeper Ian Healy behind the stumps had followed the movement of the ball and took half a second to realize what had happened, he jumped in jubilation as Mike Gatting still looked bamboozled.

Little did anyone knew then, that Shane Warne will go on to take 708 wickets in Test Cricket and establish himself as one of the greatest spinners of all time.

In the iconic match, Australia went on to register a 179-run win. Warne was also adjudged player of the match as he managed to bag eight wickets in the two innings.

From The Archivesmike gattingOn this dayShane Warne

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more