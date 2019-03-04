4th March 1992: When Miandad Mocked More at SCG

Loading...
India opted to bat first and Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 54 coupled with Kapil Dev's 26-ball 35 propelled them to 216/7 in the 49 overs - an over was reduced to Pakistan's slow over rate.
In reply, Pakistan were in trouble early at 17 for 2. But Aamir Sohail (62) combined with Javed Miandad (40) to steady the Pakistan innings.
It was during this passage of play, when Pakistan were 85 for 2, that the incident took place. Miandad was involved in a war of words with Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More.
Miandad backed away when Tendulkar was about to bowl and complained to the umpire but to no avail. The last ball of the over was pushed to covers but Miandad had to rush back into his crease.
It was then when Miandad jumped in the air with his bat up trying to mock More hyperactive appealing all the while behind the wickets. India went onto win the game thanks to regular wickets for the Indian pacers but the image of Miandad mocking More became a point of reference for many.
First Published: March 4, 2019, 12:43 AM IST