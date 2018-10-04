Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

4th October, 1996: Boom Boom Afridi Goes Berserk, Smashes Fastest ODI Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 4, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
4th October, 1996: Boom Boom Afridi Goes Berserk, Smashes Fastest ODI Ton

Twitter/ PCB

Loading...
On this day way back in 1996, a teenage boy, Shahid Afridi from Pakistan announced himself on the world stage by smashing then fastest ton in 37 balls against Sri Lanka. He was sent up the order to up the ante against the Lankans and Afridi made most of the opportunity.

He reached triple figures in just 37 balls, easily surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 48 balls.

Afridi hit 11 sixes (equalling Jayasuriya's ODI record) and to make matters worse for Jayasuriya, he took 28 runs off his one over.

He ended with 102 from 40 balls, with a strike rate of 255, and his second wicket partnership with Saeed Anwar worth 126 runs helped Pakistan post 371/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Aravinda De Silva scored a century but it was never going to be enough to overturn the big total.

Waqar Younis took 5 wickets, and Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 289.

Afridi held the century record for 17 years till it was overtaken by Corey Anderson (36 balls). A year later AB de Villiers got there in just 31 balls and he still holds the record.
aravinda de silvaFrom The ArchivesPakistan vs Sri Lankasaeed anwarShahid Afridi
First Published: October 4, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...