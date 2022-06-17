4th T20I: IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record and Venue Record of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

After trouncing South Africa in the 3rd T20I, the Indian team will be looking to clinch the 5-match series by winning the next two fixtures. The 4th match will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on June 17.

The India side looked dominant in the last match as openers Rituraj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan gave a solid start to the Indians. Both the batters scored half-centuries to help India set a target of 179 runs. Meanwhile, pacer Harshel Patel and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal demolished the Proteas batting line-up. India will be hoping for a similar performance from their star players.

South Africa will be hoping to make a comeback after the thumping defeat they faced in the last match. The batters will be looking to up their game as they got all out for just 131 runs. Despite the loss, captain Tenda Bavuma and the Proteas will be confident of winning the T20I series.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head:

India has faced South Africa 18 times in the T20I format where India has won 10 matches while South Africa has won 8.

IND vs SA previous game

India won the last match played against South Africa by 48 runs.

Last five results:

India won by 48 runs. (2022)

South Africa won by 4 wickets. (2022)

South Africa won by 7 wickets. (2022)

South Africa won by 9 wickets. (2019)

India won by 7 wickets. (2019)

Here is the venue record of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

Total games played: 3

Games won by teams batting first: 1

Games won by teams batting second: 2

Average 1st Innings score at this venue: 183

Average 2nd Innings scores on this ground: 170

Highest total recorded posted here: 202/4- India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 156/7 – India vs New Zealand

Highest total chased here: 202/4 – India vs Australia

