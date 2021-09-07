4th Test: AB de Villiers Urges Spectators to 'Stop Worrying About Selection' And 'Start Appreciating The Competition'

India picked up a comprehensive win in the fourth Test on Monday when they defeated England by 157 runs at the Oval. It was the visitors first win at the venue in five decades and with it, Virat Kohli & Co. now lead the five-match Test series 2-1.

However, ahead of the contest, captain Kohli had to face criticism for his selection calls, especially after India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley.

Now with a massive 157-run victory in the Oval Test, the chatter around team selection may be dying with cricketers and former fans lauding Kohli’s decision on social media. Among the first to praise Team India’s emphatic victory in the fourth Test, was Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers, who urged fans and critics to stop wondering about team selection.

The former South African captain took to his official Twitter account, and suggested, ‘spectators’ should enjoy the contest and celebrate India’s two emphatic victories in the current series in England.

“As ‘spectators’ of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!” De Villiers wrote on Twitter.

As “spectators” of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021

In a following tweet, he also lauded Kohli for showing amazing captaincy skills in the fourth Test and said he’s excited for the finale of the series which is scheduled to commence from September 10 in Manchester. “Well played India, well Captained by Virat Kohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also, well played by Joe Root and England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale," he tweeted.

Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021

Coming back to the match, a combined team effort saw India ripping England’s middle order to fashion an emphatic victory. Chasing 368 runs to win, the hosts were positioned nicely at 141/2 at one stage but they lost six wickets in the middle session when Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc. England were eventually all out for 210 and India went 2-1 up in the five-match series with one match remaining.

