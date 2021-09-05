4th Test: Rohit Sharma Hits 9th Century Across Formats in England to Break Rahul Dravid's Record

When Rohit Sharma struck a six off Moeen Ali to reach his maiden overseas Test hundred on Saturday, he broke a record held by the legendary Rahul Dravid. The century was Rohit’s ninth such score in England across formats - the most by an Indian in the country.

The India opener thus surpassed Dravid’s earlier record of eight centuries across formats. Five of those tons hit by the 34-year-old’ have come since the start of 2018.

Overall, the batting legend Sir Don Bradman holds the record for most centuries scored by a visiting batter in England having done it 11 times during his storied career. Viv Richards and Rohit are now joint-second with nine tons each followed by Rahul Dravid in the list.

It was also the third time that Rohit has reached three figures with a six. Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batter to have played at the international level, did it most (six) times for India while Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant have done it twice each.

Additionally, he also became the second ever player to have scored a ton across formats in England, the first being his India teammate KL Rahul. However, as a specialist opener, Rohit is the only batter to do so.

During his innings of 127, the Indian also went past 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

Thanks to his centurion effort, the tourists are in a strong position after being bowled out for 191 in the first innings of the 4th Test by England. When bad light forced early close of play on Saturday, India were 270/3 having taken their lead to 171 runs with Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) the two unbeaten batters.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here