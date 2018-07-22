5-0 Seems Inevitable as Pakistan Look to End Zimbabwe's Misery

They have their task cut out, though. In the four ODIs so far, Pakistan have completely outplayed them across departments – the visitors won the first game by 201 runs, secured nine-wicket wins in the second and third ODIs, and a massive 244-run win in fourth match on Friday, 20 July.
Pakistan have already sealed the series, and seemingly have nothing to lose from here. But the opportunity to do the sweep doesn't come around too often, and that will serve as motivation for the final ODI.
To keep them at bay, Zimbabwe's priority will be to shore up their bowling. In the fourth ODI, Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten double-century headlined a record-breaking batting display from Pakistan, but Zimbabwe's attack didn't really pose them a threat either.
That will have to change on Sunday, and the onus is on the bowlers to step up and take charge.
Their batting needs drastic improvement as well. The highest score Zimbabwe have managed so far is the 194 in the second ODI.
The likes of Masakadza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray and Donald Tiripano have managed decent starts, but a failure to convert them into big totals have hampered the team.
Zimbabwe will need their batsmen to build partnerships and put a prize on their wickets.
If they can manage that, Zimbabwe might just avoid the whitewash.
Key players
Donald Tiripano (Zimbabwe): Tiripano's 71-ball 44 on Friday was one of the few highlights of the Zimbabwe innings. The right-arm pacer's contribution with the bat showed that he is capable of making an impact in both departments, and the home side could use more of his skills in all areas.
Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): The Pakistan opener is in the form of his life. So far this series, he has registered scores of 60, 117*, 43* and 210*, and averages an eye-watering 430. He will look to finish the series on a high, and Zimbabwe will be desperate to see him off early.
Squads:
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tinashe Kanhukamwe, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Liam Nicholas Roche, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail
First Published: July 22, 2018, 9:33 AM IST