‘5-10 Years of International Cricket Left in Him’: David Hussey Picks KKR Batter Who’ll Dominate in IPL 2022

Ajinkya Rahane is currently going through a tough phase in his cricketing career. Inconsistent form and lack of runs have been putting him under the scanner frequently. The right-hand batter was recently dropped from the 2-macth Test series against Sri Lanka at home. However, he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from Saturday in Mumbai.

The IPL 2022 could be a fresh beginning for Rahane. He has been working tireless in the KKR nets and team’s chief mentor David Hussey has lauded his efforts. Speaking at a pre-match press-conference, the former Australia cricketer said people might write him off but Rahane has ‘5 to 10 years of cricket’ left in him.

ALSO READ | ‘Produces Players Out of Nowhere’: Shastri on ‘Beauty of IPL’, Says It’ll Help Selectors to Find Future Leaders

“Rahane is a class player. He’s been a class player for over a decade for Indian cricket; he’s dominated for the Rajasthan Royals. I think he’s got at least 5 to 10 years of international cricket left in him. He’s a class player. He might not have scored the runs he wants to recently, but the way he is training and the way he works on his game, he’s going to score his runs, he’s going to dominate in the IPL,” Hussey said in the presser.

Advertisement

“But also, he’s a leader amongst the group as well. So not just on-field performances, but off-field, helping all the youngsters sort of gel. He’s just a quality human being and I am happy that he’s part of our team,” he added.

KKR have recently signed Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch as the replacement of Alex Hales. However, he, along with pace bowler Pat Cummins, will miss out on the season opener against Chennai Super Kings as they will be in Pakistan for a limited-overs series.

The absence of Finch will make the KKR thinktank look for an opening partner for Venkatesh Iyer. With the spot up for the grabs, Hussey feels the teams has so many options to go with, even Rahane.

ALSO READ | ‘Good Combination up Top’: Coach Jayawardena Heaps Praise as Rohit Sharma Reveals MI Opening Pair for IPL 2022

“All of them, we can have anyone that opens the batting in T20 cricket. Sam’s done it before for England and in his previous teams. Venkatesh Iyer, I am hoping he opens the batting because he set the IPL alight and he was the big catalyst the way we turned around our season after the pause of last year’s IPL,” Hussey said.

“Not only he is a class player but a class human, he always plays for the team and I am just so happy that he is with us for a very long time,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here