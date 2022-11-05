Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Moments That Cherishes King Kohli and MS Dhoni's Bromance

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIRAT KOHLI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are icons of Indian cricket. Two of the most brilliant cricketers, both absolute legends of the modern game with contrasting personas yet they shared the same ambition, the ambition to take India to the top of world cricket.

Dhoni and Kohli have succeeded in forming a great camaraderie over the years, maintaining a bond of mutual respect and admiration for each other.

The duo led India to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2013 as well as the historic cricket World Cup in 2011. They have been vital cogs in India’s bilateral triumphs and dominated world cricket in the past decade.

It’s heartening, to say the least, that the two have displayed an immaculate bond on several occasions, and here are some instances that show their brotherhood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Dhoni’s “Over to you Kohli” moment



Kohli delivered a jaw-dropping chase against South Africa in the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-finals. His half-century helped India to get within touching distance of the target. With India needing just a run of the last seven deliveries, Dhoni could have finished the match with a hit. But the India skipper wanted Kohli to finish the innings and blocked the ball down into the pitch, refraining from taking the run. Kohli then struck the winning runs and the two shared a warm embrace as they took India over the line in style.

Dhoni called Kohli to share series triumph trophy

Dhoni was India’s captain in 2013 for the tri-series between India, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. He did, however, miss a few games due to injury. Kohli took over as captain and led the Indian side to the series finale. Dhoni returned to the squad for the final and captained the side to victory. Kohli dashed out of the locker room after the game to greet Dhoni. When the winning captain was asked to collect the trophy, Dhoni invited his deputy Kohli to collect the award at the post-match presentation ceremony because he had led the team to the final while Dhoni was out of action.

India’s captains, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, with the tri-series trophy.. pic.twitter.com/ShqUDsm0JJ — Mamta Motiani (@mamtamotiani) March 14, 2014

Kohli’s “MS will always be my captain” comment

When Dhoni stepped down as the India captain, the onus of leading Team India fell on Kohli’s shoulders. Kohli was quick to laud the Dhoni when he decided to retire from international cricket in 2019. In a heartwarming video, Kohli said that Dhoni will always be his captain. Dhoni and Kohli shared a great relationship even after the latter took over as captain. On many occasions, Kohli could be seen taking advice from Dhoni, whether it was a DRS situation or the field placements.

“I’ve always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain,” #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

Dhoni backs Kohli as skipper

In 2018, Dhoni admitted, without hesitation or envy that Virat Kohli will win more games for India as captain than he ever has. “If it’s [about] the stats, I think Virat and this squad will win more games than me in all formats,” he said. Dhoni has mentioned on multiple occasions that Kohli’s passion gives an edge to the team.

Only Dhoni called when Kohli stepped down as Test skipper

In the post-match press conference following India’s loss against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli made some shocking revelations. In an interview with the media, Kohli stated that he received calls from no one else other than MS Dhoni after relinquishing the Test leadership earlier in 2022.

He added that Dhoni was the sole reason for his development from a young prospect to the talisman he is now.

