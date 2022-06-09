5 Reported Rifts Between Coach/Players and Franchises That Made Headlines in the Past IPL Seasons

Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) came into existence, it has catered as a platform for a plethora of cricketers from across the globe to showcase their talents. Not only the youngsters but the tournament has also helped the established ones to flourish. While the budding cricketers went on to explore newer heights in their respective careers, the experienced guys got an opportunity to try out their hands in coaching.

The history of IPL is full of such examples. The likes of Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Anil Kumble are a few names from the vast pool of cricketers who have navigated the different aspects of the game with different franchises.

However, sometimes in this overwhelming surrounding of T20 cricket, there have been instances when a rift between coach or players and team management made headlines in the media circle. The latest one is between Chennai Super Kings and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. After he handed over the leadership duties back to MS Dhoni, there are several news reports that claimed a disagreement between both parties.

Nothing has been officially proven yet but the fans are curious to know the inside story. Well, until the picture gets clearer, let’s have a look at the instances from the past when such clashes hogged the limelight.

Between Virender Sehwag and Punjab Franchise: Back in 2016, former cricketer Virender Sehwag joined Kings XI Punjab (no Punjab Kings) as a mentor. He had announced his retirement the previous year and it was his first-ever coaching stint in IPL. But 2 years later, in 2018, there was big news about a verbal spat between him and team co-owner Preity Zinta. According to reports, Zinta wasn’t happy with the batting order decision. In a game against Rajasthan Royals, then captain Ravichandran Ashwin came to bat at number three, ahead of the batsmen like Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari. Following the conclusion of the season, Sehwag quit his post.

Between Sanjay Bangar and KXIP: Before Sehwag came at the helm, it was Sanjay Bangar who was looking after the team as a coach. In 2016, several reports claimed verbal fights between Zinta and Bangar after a 1-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was also learned that the Punjab co-owner abused the former India cricketer verbally and threatened to sack him.

But Bangar took to social media and quashed the claims, stating that it was just a usual post-match discussion while Zinta also slammed the reporter and demanded an apology.

David Warner and SRH saga: The IPL 2021 will always be remembered for two big reasons; Covid-19 forcing the season to be held in two stages and secondly, the way SRH treated David Warner. The cricketer never expressed it in public but it was visible enough for a layman to understand the situation. After getting sacked from captaincy, he was mostly seen as a 12th man during the UAE leg of the league. Things started taking ugly turns when he was seen sitting in the stands and cheering for the team. Warner was released after the conclusion of the season and now he is back in Delhi camp after 9 years.

Between Chennai Super Kings and Suresh Raina: The IPL 2020 had to be shifted to the UAE as the world was witnessing the wrath of Covid-19 and conducting the tournament was way too risky. The teams were in a bio-secure bubble for the first time and the setup didn’t go well with a few. Meanwhile, Raina pulled himself out of the season citing personal issues. There were several reports that the all-rounder wasn’t happy with the balcony of the room he was allotted and hence, decided to leave the bubble. But he quashed the reports and returned the next season.

Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sourav Ganguly: Ganguly being appointed the first captain of KKR was a delightful moment for the Bengal cricket fans. The city of Kolkata glittered with the posters of the team featuring him and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan after the tournament began. However, the team didn’t perform in the later half of the inaugural season and failed to qualify for the semis.

That led to the sacking of Ganguly from the post. A few reports suggested that coach John Buchanan wanted to apply the theory of multi captaincy. While it was also learned that the change in captaincy also sought some direct involvement from the owners. But the turn of events gained huge support from the fans and Ganguly returned as KKR skipper again in 2010.

