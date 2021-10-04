5 Times Rishabh Pant Left Fans in Splits With His Behind The Stumps Commentary

Indian batter Rishabh Pant makes his fans sit at the edge of their seats as he pulls up some breath-taking and risky shots. Along with playing blistering knocks, the cricketer is a complete entertainment package and keeps his teammates entertained with his on-field chatter. It will be right to say that you will never experience a dull moment when Rishabh is on the field. In his Test career that has spanned just 17 Tests, the 24-year old has been involved in some hilarious moments from behind the stumps. As the cricketer celebrated his 24th birthday today, we bring you 5 hilarious stump mic incidents involving the Indian wicket-keeper.

Mera Naam Hai Washington –

This hilarious incident took place during the Test between India and England that took place earlier this year in Chennai. The first Test also marked the debut of Chennai lad Washington Sundar on home soil. In the first innings, when the England side was batting, Pant came up with a witty one-liner. He said in Hindi that his name was Washington, and he wanted to go to DC (District of Columbia), which is the famous capital of the United States (USA).

WATCH - A peppy Pant behind the stumpsLive wire with the bat and a bundle of energy behind the stumps, @RishabhPant17 was in his elements on Day 1. 📽️📽️https://t.co/XiuYwfHRYi #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/opZJzP9bx7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

Dig at Australia Captain Tim Paine –

Australia is known for its aggressive play and to an extent some sort of sledging. But the young cricketer went on his first tour, to Australia in 2018-19, and ended up taking a dig at the Australian captain itself. During the Boxing Day Test match, when Paine came out to bat, Pant called him a temporary captain. Paine had been appointed the skipper of the Australian side after former captain Steve Smith was banned from the sport for a year in an incident involving sandpapers.

It was Rishabh Pant’s turn for some fun on the stump mic today… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RS8I6kI55f— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018

Pant’s alarms –

It looks like, Pant has a special fondness for Australian cricketers because here is yet another incident of Pant taking a funny jibe at an Australian bowler who came out to bat. Pant was heard on the stump mic telling Cummins that it was not an easy task to survive. He did not stop here and challenged the cricketer to score off loose deliveries. There is no doubt that Pant has discovered a knack to rile up the Aussies.

When the Stump mic was on 🔊Rishab Pant giving it to the Aussies. Loving it. #AUSvIND #foxcricket pic.twitter.com/ScDi3vvC60— Sanjeev Jasani 🔥🔥🔥 (@sanjeevjasani) December 10, 2018

Funny banter with Nathan Lyon –

His funny banters with Australian cricketers have no end. In his first trip to Australia in 2018-19, Pant was involved in several banters with the Aussie from behind the stumps. Apart from captain Paine, Pant had a funny go at Nathan Lyon too, when the off-spin bowler came out to bat. The Indian wicketkeeper first asked him to score a hundred for his side and later when on to advise him to not become too serious.

Spiderman … Spiderman –

Earlier this year in January, when India was in the middle of the Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane, Pant was enjoying his own merry world. In the second innings of the fourth Test, the 23-year-old Pant was seen chilling and singing ‘Spiderman Spiderman’ behind the stumps.

As far as his performance is concerned, he played an innings that has been etched in the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans. The left-handed batter scored a blistering knock of 89 runs allowing India to thump a 3-wicket victory over Aussie.

Which one is your favourite?

