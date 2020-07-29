Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 43, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

21/1 (5.0)

Empire CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

Empire CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

500 Test Wickets is no Joke; Stuart Broad You are a Legend: Yuvraj Singh

Broad became the second-youngest to achieve the feat as Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan reached the milestone at the age of 31. However, Broad was the slowest to reach this mark among the special seven as he took 140 Tests to do so.

Trending Desk |July 29, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
500 Test Wickets is no Joke; Stuart Broad You are a Legend: Yuvraj Singh

India vs England match in the 2007 T20 World Cup is still remembered for only one reason - former cricketer Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes off English bowler Stuart Broad.

At that time, Broad was in the eye of the storm for his poor bowling performance, but now, he has hit headlines for achieving a milestone. Broad has entered the club of selected cricketers with 500 Test wickets to their name. He clinched his 500th Test wicket against West Indies

With this, he has become the only seventh bowler in the world to reach this landmark.

Yuvraj took to Twitter to congratulate the English bowler. Calling Broad a legend and praising him for his hardwork and dedication, the left handed batsman wrote, “I’m sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke.”

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praise on Broad for accomplishing this feat. Tendulkar tweeted that Broad had been out on a mission and had a “spring in his step.” He also congratulated English side on winning the Test series against West Indies.

Broad picked his 500th wicket on Tuesday as his team triumphed over West Indies. The fast bowler became the fourth paceman and second English bowler after his teammate James Anderson to do so.

His 500th victim was opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who got lbw on 19 on the fifth day of the third Test.

Broad 500cricketeng vs WIEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020sachin tendulkarsportsstuart broadstuart broad 500 wicketsTest cricktetWisden Trophyyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more