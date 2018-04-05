5th April 2005: When Dhoni Routed Pakistan to Announce Himself

This was MS Dhoni fifth international outing, donning blue for India, and it was a very crucial game for the Jharkhand cricketer. MSD couldn't do justice to his inclusion in the playing eleven the four previous matches and there was high pressure on him let his bat do the talking sooner than later.
Dhoni was promoted up the order in the second ODI versus Pakistan and boy did he grab the opportunity with both hands.
India lost the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar as early as in the fourth over of the match and Dhoni was given a chance by then-skipper Sourav Ganguly to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.
Dhoni along with Virender Sehwag issued a remarkable fight back for the hosts as Pakistan were left stunned by the onslaught. Sehwag smashed 74 runs off 40 balls but his sublime knock was overshadowed by Dhoni's maiden ODI century.
MSD's innings included 15 fours and 4 towering sixes and his score of 148 runs became the second highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the 50-over format. Later, MS Dhoni surpassed his own record by hitting 183 versus Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005.
Riding on Dhoni's brilliance, India managed to score 356 runs in the designated 50 overs and won the match by 58 runs as Pakistan was bundled out for 298 runs. MSD was awarded the man of the match for his sensational knock that remains one of his best till date.
First Published: April 5, 2018, 1:40 PM IST