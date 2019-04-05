Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
5th April 2014: A Farewell to Forget for Graeme Smith

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 5, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Graeme Smith walks off the field. (AFP)

On this day in 2014, the touring Australian team dished out a brilliant performance to beat the South African team by a whopping 245-run margin in the third Test at Cape Town. It was the last Test for South African skipper Graeme Smith, and a forgettable one too. The southpaw batsman could only score eight runs in the two innings of the match.

To make matters worse for the home side, the South Africans suffered a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of the Aussies, their first in five years.

The Australian batsmen started strongly scoring 494 runs. David Warner (135) and Michael Clarke (161) just proved too good for the opposition bowlers. Steve Smith chipped in with a vital knock of 84 runs.

In reply, Proteas were dismissed for just 287 runs. There were fifties from the bats of Alviro Petersen (53) and Faf Du Plessis (67). The star with the ball for the Australians was Mitchell Johnson, taking four wickets.

The Aussies came out to bat once more and posted 303 runs in no time. David Warner notched another century scoring 145 runs. Having set a target of 511, South Africans playing catching up could only score 265 runs.
First Published: April 5, 2019, 2:52 AM IST
