Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

5th March 2014: A Forgettable Farewell For Graeme Smith

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2018, 11:28 AM IST
5th March 2014: A Forgettable Farewell For Graeme Smith

AFP

New Delhi: The touring Australian team dished out a brilliant performance to beat the South African team by a whopping 245-run margin in the third Test at Cape Town. It was the last Test for South African skipper Graeme Smith, and a forgettable one too. The southpaw batsman could only score eight runs in the two innings of the match.

Not just that, the South Africans suffered a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of the Aussies, their first in five years.

In the match, Australian batsmen started strongly after scoring 494 runs. David Warner (135) and Michael Clarke (161) just proved too good for the opposition bowlers. Steve Smith chipped-in with a contribution of 84 runs.

In reply, Proteas were dismissed for just 287 runs. There were fifties from the bats of Alviro Petersen (53) and Faf Du Plessis (67). The star with the ball for the Australians was Mitchell Johnson, taking four wickets.

The Aussies came out to bat once more and posted 303 runs in no time. David Warner notched another century scoring 145 runs. Having set a target of 511, South Africans were clearly out of the match, and could only score 265 runs.
David WarnerFrom The ArchivesGraeme SmithMitchell JohnsonSouth Africa
First Published: March 5, 2018, 11:24 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking