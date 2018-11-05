Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
5th November 2009: Tendulkar Smashes 175 Against Australia in Losing Cause

November 5, 2018
5th November 2009: Tendulkar Smashes 175 Against Australia in Losing Cause

Sachin Tendulkar during his innings of 175 runs against Australia. (AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar has played many a great innings in his long and illustrious career, but there a some that have made a special place in fans' hearts. It was the late 2000s and ODI cricket was going through a transformation. Targets of in excess of 350, in fact 300, were not considered chaseable.

India were playing Australia at Hyderabad, in the fifth and final ODI of the series n 2009. The Aussies put up daunting total of 350/4, with Shaun Marsh smacking a brilliant 112, well-supported by opener Shane Watson, who chipped in with 93 runs. Cameron White ended the innings with a quick fire 57 runs.

India had a great start as Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar added 66 for the first wicket. The latter though, looked in sublime form and was smashing bowlers all over the park. His innings was reminiscent of his 90s version, when he would take away games from the opposition in a single-handed effort.

Tendulkar scored magnificent 175 runs from just 141 balls. This was perhaps one of his best innings till date, but unfortunately, wasn't good enough to take India to the finish line. The hosts fell tantalisingly close to the Aussie score, as their innings folded for 347 runs. Other major contributor in the match was Suresh Raina, who scored 59 runs, from as many deliveries.

The match will also be special because Sachin crossed the 17,000 run barrier in ODI cricket, the first player to achieve this feat.
First Published: November 5, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
