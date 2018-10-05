Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

5th October, 2010: Another VVS Special Gives India Thrilling Win Over Australia

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
5th October, 2010: Another VVS Special Gives India Thrilling Win Over Australia

(Twitter)

Loading...
On this day, in 2010, VVS Laxman fought painful back spasms on his way to a clinical 79 ball-73 to shepherd India to a thrilling one-wicket win in the first Test against Australia in Mohali.

Chasing 216 on a difficult fifth day Mohali surface, India found themselves tottering on 124 for 8 with Ben Hilfenhaus and Doug Bollinger wreaking havoc. With the target still a fair distance away, India's fourth-innings specialist kept his calm and found an able ally in Ishant Sharma (31) as the duo forged a 81-run stand for the ninth wicket to take India closer. Hilfenhaus then struck again trapping Sharma lbw to make things more interesting. With Suresh Raina running for Laxman, there were a few moments of nervousness as No.11 batsman Pragyan Ojha walked out. A close lbw shout off Mitchell Johnson was turned down by umpire Billy Bowden and soon through two leg-byes down leg, India finished off the chase sparking wild scenes in the camp.




Zaheer Khan, for his eight wickets in the Test for was awarded Man of the Match.

Related Story

australiaFrom The ArchivesIndiaIndia vs AustraliaPragyan Ojhasuresh rainavvs laxman
First Published: October 5, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...