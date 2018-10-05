5th October, 2010: Another VVS Special Gives India Thrilling Win Over Australia

Loading...
#ThisDay in 2010 - On a dramatic final day of Mohali Test between India and Australia, the stylish batsman @VVSLaxman281 managed to see India home with a thrilling one-wicket win.
How many of you remember this moment? pic.twitter.com/DyEvvM0bPk
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
Chasing 216 on a difficult fifth day Mohali surface, India found themselves tottering on 124 for 8 with Ben Hilfenhaus and Doug Bollinger wreaking havoc. With the target still a fair distance away, India's fourth-innings specialist kept his calm and found an able ally in Ishant Sharma (31) as the duo forged a 81-run stand for the ninth wicket to take India closer. Hilfenhaus then struck again trapping Sharma lbw to make things more interesting. With Suresh Raina running for Laxman, there were a few moments of nervousness as No.11 batsman Pragyan Ojha walked out. A close lbw shout off Mitchell Johnson was turned down by umpire Billy Bowden and soon through two leg-byes down leg, India finished off the chase sparking wild scenes in the camp.
8 years ago on this day, we experienced one of my most cherished victories in my cricketing career. We beat Australia by 1 wicket in the Mohali test. Not to forget the excellent support from Ishant and Ojha pic.twitter.com/6uGbjT4tw3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 5, 2018
Zaheer Khan, for his eight wickets in the Test for was awarded Man of the Match.
First Published: October 5, 2018, 1:01 PM IST