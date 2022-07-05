5th Test: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Guide England to 7-wicket Win Over India, Series Ends in 2-2 Draw

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow powered England to a sensational 7-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. The record-run chase helped England to draw the five-match Test series 2-2. Root and Bairstow completely dominated the Indian bowlers in the first session of Day 5 as they didn’t take much time to seal the game for the hosts. The ‘BazBall’ philosophy is working well for the England batters who never took pressure while chasing their biggest ever target.

The English duo started day 5 on a high with some quick runs as Root was the first one to reach his 100, while Bairstow also joined him soon in the club. The Indian bowlers were flat on the final day of the clash as they didn’t get any assistance from the surface but the energy was certainly missing from their end. They were outclassed by the two England batters who are enjoying the form of their life.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 5 Highlights

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand — 277, 299, 296 — in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.

Resuming the day at 259 for 3, England hit the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs to draw the series which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year.

Root’s 142* off 173-ball innings was decorated with 19 fours and one six while Bairstow struck 15 boundaries and hit once over the ropes in his 114-run knock.

It was Bairstow’s second ton of the match as he had made 106 off 140 balls in the England’s first innings. He was named Player of the Match for his twin centuries in the series decider.

The duo shared an unbeaten 269-run stand for the fourth wicket as captain Jasprit Bumrah (2/74) was the only bowler from India who managed to take wickets in second innings.

India dominated the match for the first three days but they failed to hold their nerves in the last two days and throw the game away to settle for a 2-2 draw in five-match series.



Rishabh Pant was the standout performer for India in the match with a ferocious 146-run knock in the first inning and he followed it up with a valuable 56-run knock in the second innings. While Ravindra Jadeja also scored a crucial century in the first innings. While rest of the Indian batters failed to live up to the challenge, especially in the second innings where Cheteshwar Pujara was their highest scorer with a 66-run knock.

Brief Scores:

England: 284 & 378/3 in 76.4 overs (Joe Root 142 not out, Jonny Bairstow 114 not out, Alex Lees 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2/74) beat India 416 & 245 by seven wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here