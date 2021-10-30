6, 0, 6, 0, 6, 6: Asif Ali Smokes Four Sixes in an Over To Outclass Afghanistan & Twitter Can’t Keep Calm - WATCH

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali on Friday wreaked havoc in Dubai by smashing 4 sixes in an over, guiding his team to the third straight win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Chasing a modest 148-run target, the Men in Green defeated Afghanistan in a Super 12 tie by 5 wickets, with six balls to spare. With this victory, Pakistan now lead the Group 2 points table with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.638.

Mohammad Nabi’s men did a decent job in putting a check over the opponents in the death overs until Asif arrived at the crease. Pakistan needed 24 off the last 12 balls to take the game home and the right-hand batter made the job easy for his side with four mighty shots against Karim Janat.

Asif began the 18th over with a maximum over long-off. Janat managed to pacify the situation with a dot ball but the Pakistan batter had different plans. He smoked one more six off the third ball, over deep-mid-wicket, and deposited another over bowler’s head, followed by a dot ball.

The equation looked simpler as Babar Azam & Co needed just six off seven deliveries. Instead of taking the game to the last over, Asif decided to finish it off in style. He played another mighty shot to clear the deep cover fence while his teammates erupted in joy in the dugout.

Asif’s scintillating knock and Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the tournamnet sent social media into a frenzy. People from the cricket fraternity came forward and heaped praise on the 30-year-old batter for his unbeaten knock of 25 runs off just 7 balls.

Here are some of the reactions:

#asifyoubeauty incredible hitting under pressure. Sensational 👏👏Congrats boys keep up the good work. #PakistanZindabad— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 29, 2021

Congratulations team Pakistan and the entire nation on another victory Alhamdulillah! What a knock by @AasifAli2018 🙌🏼Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/i9BGZx5E6k— Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali showed lot of confidence by refusing single on the last ball and finishing it in style by hitting those four big 6 in the next over .. clean and powerful hitter 👍 #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

The son of Faisalabad @AasifAli2018 shone once again with his thunderous hitting. These are the results you get when you back your talent. Well done boys! 👌#AsifAli #Pakistan #T20WorldCup @babarazam258 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/zltTmEW78H— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali is the best finisher in the game congratulations 👏 Pakistan . What a performance. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #AsifAli #PakvsAfghanistan— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 29, 2021

What a knock!! @AasifAli2018 👏🏼Proud of this team and the way they have been performing in this mega event Alhamdulillah! Congrats everyone on the 3rd consecutive win 🎉 #PakvsAfg #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/26W66FTcup— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali extremely impressive under pressure. Well played Pakistan 👏🏼 Heart goes out to Afghanistan though. Brilliantly fought till the end.Seeing Afghanistan tonight, I wouldn’t call #IndvNZ a virtual knockout, this group is more open that you’d think. #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup21— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 29, 2021

Wow … Asif Ali … Pakistan look so so so strong … #T20WorldCup #Pakistan— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2021

Remember the name @AasifAli2018— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

“I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans. I was confident of finishing it off from this end and that’s what I told Shoaib Malik before he got out. I look at the situation of the match, and I target the bowlers accordingly. I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat and I told him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did,” Ali said in the post-match presentation.

Pakistan will now face Scotland in their next game on November 7 in Sharjah.

