6, 6, 6, 0, 6: Suryakumar Yadav Launches Assault Against Honk Kong Bowler Haroon Arshad in Final Over - WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli made the day of every Indian cricket fan with their rollicking knocks against Hong Kong on Wednesday night. The duo stitched an unbeaten 98-run stand for the third wicket, adding 57 runs in the last three overs. In due course, they brought up their respective half-centuries, helping India set Hong Kong a humongous target of 198 runs.

The final three overs of the Indian innings were no less than a nightmare for Hong Kong bowlers. The 17th and 18th over saw India getting 15 and 13 runs, respectively. However, it was the final six deliveries that put the Men in Blue in the driver’s seat.

While Kohli had reached his fifty, Suryakumar was on 42 when he took the strike in the final over. The action began with the first ball getting dispatched over sweeper cover while the next one flew over the deep extra cover. Two consecutive sixes helped Yadav get his 6th T20I half-century off just 22 balls but that wasn’t the end.

Suryakumar hammered Haroon Arshad’s next ball straight down the ground to complete a hat-trick of sixes. The fourth six in the over came off the fifth delivery, scooped over the fine leg fence. The innings ended with a double while the top scorers of the game received a rousing reception in the dressing room. Suryakumar returned unbeaten for 68 off 26 deliveries while Kohli was not out for 59 off 44 balls.

Suryakumar also made it to the list of fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is following his whirlwind knock. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tops the charts, followed by KL Rahul and former opener Gautam Gambhir.

Fastest fifty by Indian batters in T20Is

Player Name Opposition Balls Faced Year Yuvraj Singh England 12 2007 KL Rahul Scotland 18 2021 Gautam Gambhir Sri Lanka 19 2009 Yuvraj Singh Australia 20 2007 Yuvraj Singh Sri Lanka 20 2009 Virat Kohli West Indies 21 2017 Shikhar Dhawan Sri Lanka 22 2016 Rohit Sharma West Indies 22 2016 Suryakumar Yadav Hong Kong 22 2022

At the same time, Suryakumar equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for smashing the most number of runs by an Indian in T20Is. Yuvraj’s 36 in an over against England in 2007 remains at the top, followed by Yada and Rohit hitting 26 runs against Hong Kong and New Zealand, respectively.

After his blistering knock, the right-hand batter spoke about the shots he played and explained how he mastered the art.

“I haven’t practised those strokes, but I used to play rubber ball cricket with my friends when I was a kid and that is where these shots come from. The pitch was a little sticky before. Before I got out to bat, I spoke to Rohit and Rishabh and told them that I would try to take the tempo up and look for 170-175. I think we have a good score on this wicket,” said Yadav during the innings break.

