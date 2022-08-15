6, 6, 6, 6: Tristan Stubbs Brutally Hammers Compatriot Tabraiz Shamsi in The Hundred - WATCH

Young South African batter Tristan Stubbs was one of the hot picks for Mumbai Indians earlier this year in the mega auction. Though his calibre remained untested in the IPL 2022, he kept on delivering on bigger stages thereafter. Currently, he is playing for the Manchester Originals in men’s The Hundred and on Saturday, he stole the show with his masterstroke against compatriot Tabraiz Shamsi, who represents Trent Rockets.

After opting to bat first, Originals went off to a flying start with skipper Jos Buttler (41) and wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt stitching an 84-run opening stand. All-rounder Andre Russell walked out next but was dismissed by Samit Patel for 16.

Stubbs then joined forces with Salt and the duo started punishing the Rockets’ bowling attack. With 25 balls remaining in the Originals’ innings, Stubbs shifted gear and took Shamsi to the cleaners with four consecutive maximums.

Stubbs started the mayhem off the 76th ball, clobbering it over deep mid-wicket. The next delivery was a wrong ‘un but it couldn’t beat him. The right-hand batter smashed it over long-on, clearing the fence easily. Ball no. 78 & 79 went over Shamsi’s head, making it four maximums in a row.

The young South African batter tried to make it five in five but this time, another wrong ‘un from Shamsi undone Stubbs. It was a slower delivery and the batter tried to drag it towards the long on. Unfortunately, he found the safe hands of Alex Hales and was out for 27 off just 10 deliveries.

Opener Salt carried his bat, scoring an unbeaten 46-ball 70 as Manchester Originals posted 189/3 in 100 balls. In reply, Trent Rockets chased down the target with 6 balls to spare. Dawid Malan smashed 98 not out off just 44 deliveries with the help of 9 sixes and 3 boundaries while Alex Hales contributed with a 20-ball 38. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Manchester Originals are yet to open their account this season. They are reeling at the bottom half of the points table with 3 losses. Trent Rockets are placed third with 6 points.

