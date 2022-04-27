6, 6, 6: Shashank Singh Shines With Fiery Cameo, Hammers Hat-trick of Sixes Against Lockie Ferguson - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Shashank Singh on Wednesday hogged the limelight for his rollicking cameo against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 40 in Mumbai. As Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram departed after scoring their respective half-centuries, it seemed like the end of the road for the SRH. They had lost three quick wickets in a gap of 15 runs and nothing much was expected from the tail-enders.

However, it was the final over when Shashank Singh amplified the innings, helping the Sunrisers post a challenging total of 195 runs in 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson came into the attack to finish off the things for GT but ended up leaking 25 runs in the last six balls. The over began with Marco Jansen hitting the Kiwi pacer for a maximum over the long-on and then taking a single on the third ball to change the strike.

Shashank began the juggernaut with a flat six over deep midwicket. The next ball was a lower full toss and the 30-year-old clobbered it over fine leg. The final delivery was fuller and he didn’t shy off going all guns blazing to clear the fence once again. He ended off scoring 25 unbeaten off just six balls.

Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram struck sparkling half-centuries; Abhishek blazed away to 65 off 42 deliveries, while Markram made a 40-ball 56 during a third-wicket stand of 96 runs.

After the quick dismissals of Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi, SRH needed a partnership at that stage and the duo of Abhishek and Markram not just provided them with that but also kept the scoreboard moving at a very good rate by regularly finding the boundaries.

However, the 21-year-old’s fine innings came to an end when he inside-edged a slower delivery from Alzarri in the first ball of the 16th over.

Shami came back to dismiss the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran (3) cheaply before Markram got to his fifty by pulling the bowler for a six over deep mid-wicket. Stationed in the deep, Rashid’s day in the field got worse as he misjudged it.

