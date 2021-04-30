- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
'6 Adults and 4 Children Positive' - R Ashwin's Wife Gives an Update About Family's Fight With COVID
A week after Delhi Capitals offspinner R Ashwin took a break from IPL 2021 for personal reasons, his wife Prithi gave an update about the family's fight against COVID-19
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 10:06 PM IST
A week after Delhi Capitals offspinner R Ashwin took a break from IPL 2021 for personal reasons, his wife Prithi gave an update about the family’s fight against COVID-19, revealing that ‘6 adults and 4 children’ ended up testing positive for the virus. Ashwin and Prithi are parents to two daughters.
“Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you.6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week,with our kids being the vehicles of transmission – the core of my family,all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals..Nightmare of a week.1 of 3 parents back home,” she posted on Twitter.
IPL 2021: If I Get a Chance, I Would Like to Speak to Virender Sehwag – Prithvi Shaw
“Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this,” she added.
“I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there’s no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help.”
On April, 26, Ashwin had tweeted that he is leaving the IPL for now as his family and extended family are putting up a fight against the virus.
“I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals,” he had posted.
Ashwin had pulled out after playing five matches in the tournament. He had picked up only one wicket.
The IPL 2021 has seen quite a few participants pulling off for various reasons. Liam Livingston, the Rajasthan Royals player, had left India citing bubble fatigue. RR’s Andrew Tye, RCB’s Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson too left the country due to the increasing cases.
Umpire Nitin Menon too left the tournament after his family members were affected.
