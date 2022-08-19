'60 Percent to India and 40 Percent to Pakistan' - Former Pakistan Bowler Gives Upper Hand to India in Asia Cup

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria stated that India have a slight edge over Pakistan going into the Asia Cup clash.

Kaneria however mentioned that he is eyeing over KL Rahul’s form in Zimbabwe series and would also look forward how injured players on both the sides will recover ahead of the tournament.

“It is a bit early to say. I want to see KL Rahul’s form in the Zimbabwe series because he is coming back from injury. Then there is a question on Rohit Sharma who is recovering from his back injury. In the Pakistan team, Naseem Shah was limping around with his knee injury as well and then Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fitness issue. There are few players from both sides who are on the injury list,” said Kaneria.

Kaneria said that India have 60% chances to create a great impact in Asia Cup as they have good bowling strength. However, he gave only 40% to Pakistan as he believes that the men in green need to figure out their bowling.

“For now, India have that impact, they can come back because they have been playing a good amount of T20 cricket. So 60 percent to India and 40 percent to Pakistan. 60 percent to India because of their bowling strength. India’s spin bowling is good with world-class Ravichandran Ashwin, (Ravi) Bishnoi, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, (Ravindra) Jadeja. And fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, who can do wonders for team India. Pakistan have to look into their bowling department, if there is no Shaheen Shah Afridi then who will be coming in for him?,” the former spinner said.

The group stage of the Asia cup starts on August 27 while the final will be played on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022 will begin from August 27 and the teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will put their A game till September 11 in Australia.

The much awaited clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in Asia Cup on August 28. It will be the first time when two sides will face each other after the 2021 T20 World Cup where Pakistan won with 10 wickets against India.

