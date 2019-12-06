Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

6th December 1991: India, West Indies Play Out a Thrilling Tie

Cricketnext Staff |December 6, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
6th December 1991: India, West Indies Play Out a Thrilling Tie

On this day in 1991, India and West Indies were involved in one of the most thrilling matches in the history of the game which saw both sides get bowled out for 126, thereby ending the One-Day International as a Tie in Perth.

It was the first match of the Benson & Hedges World Series, 1991. Richie Richardson's West Indies elected to field first and would have been over the moon when they bundled out India for a paltry total of 126.

Ravi Shastri was the top scorer with 33 but no other batsmen got going with Pravin Amre left stranded on 20 when the last Indian batsman was dismissed.

Sir Curtly Ambrose finished with figures of 8.4-3-9-2 and a victory seemed assured for the Windies but that was not to be. India returned the favour with the ball as Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar struck early to have them three down for 25. Javagal Srinath then chipped in with a couple along with Subroto Banerjee taking 3/30 to run through the lower middle order.

Looking for wickets all the time, skipper Mohammad Azharuddin bowled out his strike bowlers and had to turn to Sachin Tendulkar with the last pair batting. The talented batsman obliged by taking the last wicket to end the game as a tie. It was the second tie in a fortnight for the Windies.

