6th February 2010: Pathan's Double Ton Takes West Zone to Record Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 6, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
6th February 2010: Pathan's Double Ton Takes West Zone to Record Win

On this day in 2010, West Zone created history by chasing down the highest ever target in first-class cricket across the world in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone thanks to a magnificent double ton by Yusuf Pathan.

After being set a target of 536 runs, West Zone got to the target with three wickets to spare on the last day of the match. The score surpassed the previous highest first-class chase — 513 for 9 by Central Province versus Southern Province in 2003-04 in Sri Lankan domestic cricket.

Yusuf Pathan wreaked havoc on South Zone's bowlers and smashed a brilliant 210 runs in just 190 balls, in the fourth innings. This was his highest first-class score as well. Pathan had a great match, as he had got a century in the first innings as well as he scored 108 runs.

The match will also be remembered for Dinesh Karthik's heroics as he also scored centuries in both the innings of the match. In the first innings Karthik got a brilliant 183 runs, and in the second got 150 runs. But unfortunately, his efforts went in vain.
First Published: February 6, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
