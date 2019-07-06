On 6th July 1997, Steve Waugh put in what is often remembered as one of the greatest Ashes batting performances ever as he scored two centuries and helped Australia come back from a losing position to comprehensively beat England.
Australia were struggling at 160-7 and were already 1-0 down in the series when Steve Waugh produced a resilient knock of 108 to help Australia reach 235.
Shane Warne then recorded figures of 6/48 as England were dismissed for 162,. This also included one of greatest stumping - Ian Healy's leg-side effort off Michael Bevan to get rid of Mark Butcher.
Then again in the second innings, Waugh scored 116 as Australia set England 469 runs to chase. England in reply were restricted to 200 as Australia sealed a convincing victory.
Waugh achieved all this with a badly bruised hand and a pitch which was hardly suitable for batting. Also, nobody had scored two centuries in an Ashes Test for 50 years.
Wisden Cricket Monthly said he "wore down England with a certainty that was awe-inspiring".
Australia then went onto win the Ashes 3-2 and the comeback was largely inspired by this brilliant innings.
Throughout his career Waugh was someone who preferred playing against England, scoring 3200 runs against them - the third highest by an Australian behind Don Bradman and Allan Border.
Of the 32 centuries he scored, ten came against England, including his first two. He signed off with a hundred too, scoring 102 in his last Test against them, in Sydney in January 2003.
Waugh was far better batsman against England in England than at home: in England, he averaged 74.22 in 22 Tests. In Australia, that average came down to 47.48 in 24 matches.
6th July 1997: Steve Waugh Scores Twin Century Against England
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
3rd v 2ndBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings