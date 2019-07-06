starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

6th July 1997: Steve Waugh Scores Twin Century Against England

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 3:08 AM IST
6th July 1997: Steve Waugh Scores Twin Century Against England

On 6th July 1997, Steve Waugh put in what is often remembered as one of the greatest Ashes batting performances ever as he scored two centuries and helped Australia come back from a losing position to comprehensively beat England.

Australia were struggling at 160-7 and were already 1-0 down in the series when Steve Waugh produced a resilient knock of 108 to help Australia reach 235.

Shane Warne then recorded figures of 6/48 as England were dismissed for 162,. This also included one of greatest stumping - Ian Healy's leg-side effort off Michael Bevan to get rid of Mark Butcher.

Then again in the second innings, Waugh scored 116 as Australia set England 469 runs to chase. England in reply were restricted to 200 as Australia sealed a convincing victory.

Waugh achieved all this with a badly bruised hand and a pitch which was hardly suitable for batting. Also, nobody had scored two centuries in an Ashes Test for 50 years.

Wisden Cricket Monthly said he "wore down England with a certainty that was awe-inspiring".

Australia then went onto win the Ashes 3-2 and the comeback was largely inspired by this brilliant innings.

Throughout his career Waugh was someone who preferred playing against England, scoring 3200 runs against them - the third highest by an Australian behind Don Bradman and Allan Border.

Of the 32 centuries he scored, ten came against England, including his first two. He signed off with a hundred too, scoring 102 in his last Test against them, in Sydney in January 2003.

Waugh was far better batsman against England in England than at home: in England, he averaged 74.22 in 22 Tests. In Australia, that average came down to 47.48 in 24 matches.

allan borderashesaustraliadon bradmanEnglandFrom The ArchivesOn this daysteve waugh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more