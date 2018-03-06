6th March 1996: Lankan Team Powers Its Way to Then Highest ODI Total

It was no surprise that the Lankan team held the record for the highest-team total in the ODIs then, and nearly touched the 400-run mark. On this day, way back in 1996, the Lankan team powered their way to 398 for 5 in 50 overs in a match against Kenya in Kandy. Once again the openers started well and slammed 83 runs from the 6.3 overs.
Apart from that AP Gurusinha (84) and Aravinda de Silva (145) stitched close to 200 runs together. The entire innings included 14 sixes and 43 fours. Rajab Ali gave away 67 runs from the six overs he bowled.
After the first innings, Sri Lanka had almost sealed the match, but not before Steve Tikolo scored a resilient 96 runs. Kenya ended their innings at 254/7, losing the match by 144 runs.
