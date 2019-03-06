Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
6th March 1996: Lankan Team Powers Its Way to Then Highest ODI Total

Updated: March 6, 2019
6th March 1996: Lankan Team Powers Its Way to Then Highest ODI Total

The Sri Lankan cricket team rose to prominence in the mid-90s and changed the way ODI cricket was played forever. Throughout that era, their openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana were responsible for providing the Lankan team a quick start, as they started utilising the fielding restrictions to great use. They would take the attack to the opposition bowlers and use the aerial route to score a lot of boundaries.

It was no surprise that the Lankan team held the record for the highest-team total in the ODIs then, and nearly touched the 400-run mark. On this day, way back in 1996, the Lankan team powered their way to 398 for 5 in 50 overs in a match against Kenya in Kandy. Once again the openers started well and slammed 83 runs from the 6.3 overs.

Apart from that AP Gurusinha (84) and Aravinda de Silva (145) stitched close to 200 runs together. The entire innings included 14 sixes and 43 fours. Rajab Ali gave away 67 runs from the six overs he bowled.

After the first innings, Sri Lanka had almost sealed the match, but not before Steve Tikolo scored a resilient 96 runs. Kenya ended their innings at 254/7, losing the match by 144 runs.
First Published: March 6, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
