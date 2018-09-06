6th September 2016: Maxwell Smashes 145, Australia Amass Record T20I Score

Loading...
In the first of the two-match T20I series, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl - probably the only moment that went in their favour for the entire game. Maxwell opened the batting and took the attack to the bowlers right from the word go.
He brought up his fifty in just 27 balls and then pressed the accelerator even further to race away to a ton in the next 22 balls - his maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game. He remained not out to help Australia break Sri Lanka’s record score of 260 against Kenya in 2007.
Sri Lanka in reply, stood little chance as Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland set the tone for the visitors, taking three wickets each. It was due to Chamara Kapugedara’s 25-ball 43 that Sri Lanka went past the 150-run mark.
The day saw many records broken:
- It was the first time a batsman had scored a ton in his maiden innings as an opener in T20Is.
- It was also the joint-highest total in all T20s, equaling the 263 for 5 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013.
- The margin of defeat of 85-runs was also the biggest in T20Is for Sri Lanka.
First Published: September 6, 2018, 8:01 AM IST