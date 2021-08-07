7th August, 2005: England Pull Off Two-run Victory Against Australia in the 'Greatest Test of All Time'

Australia squaring off against England during an Ashes Test always makes for a great cricket contest. However, the title of being the ‘Greatest Test of all time’ belongs to the second Test of Ashes 2005 played from August 4 to August 7 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. In the match, where the momentum swung back and forth, the host England finally managed to script a victory by just two runs.

The Test was of utmost importance for the hosts as Australia were leading the series after winning the first match by 239 runs. The historic Test match saw the Australian skipper Ricky Ponting winning the toss and inviting the opposition to bat first. England gave a strong statement in the first innings by posting 407 runs on the scoreboard.

Marcus Trescothick, Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff were responsible for giving the hosts a good start as they scored 90, 71, and 68 runs, respectively. England’s dream of winning the Test started turning into a reality after Flintoff and Ashley Giles picked three wickets each to fold Australia at a score of 308.

Justin Langer and Ponting were decent in the second innings with their knocks of 82 and 61 runs, respectively. However, the lack of support from other batters steered Australia towards a low score. England suffered a major blow in their next batting innings. The first four batters marched back to the pavilion after a combined score of 29, leaving England helpless in the middle.

It was again Flintoff who shouldered the responsibility of taking England to a respectable score. The all-rounder played a remarkable knock of 73 runs off 86 deliveries in the pressure situation. Despite the heroics of Flintoff, England found themselves collapsing at 182. Shane Warne and Brett Lee caused major damage by picking six and four wickets respectively.

Chasing 282 in the fourth innings wasn’t a herculean task for the dominant Australian side. The visitors were cautious in their approach as Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden stitched a 47-run partnership. However, England finally managed to make a comeback in the game as they quickly picked seven wickets to drive Australia to a paltry score of 173 for eight.

However, everything wasn’t lost for the Australian team. A partnership of 45 runs by Brett Lee and Shane Warne managed to lit Australia’s gloomy dugout. Warne lost his wickets after scoring 42 owing to a hit wicket by Flintoff. Michael Kasprowicz also showed his class cricket as he stitched a 59-run stand with Lee. In the end, the equation boiled down to Australia needing three runs and England needing one wicket for victory.

Hosts were the ones having the last laugh as Steve Harmison picked the much-awaited wicket of Kasprowicz to break the hearts of the Australian cricket fans.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here