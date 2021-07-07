7th July, 2005: England’s Vikram Solanki Becomes Cricket’s First-ever Super-sub

England’s stylish batsman Vikram Solanki created history on July 7, 2005, as he became the first super substitute in One Day cricket. The first One Day International of the three-match series between England and Australia at Headingly in Leeds saw the International Cricket Council (ICC) coming up with a unique rule of supersub. The rule stated that the team could replace a player anytime in the game with the 12th man.

The replaced player wasn’t allowed to further take any part in the game while the supersub could bat, bowl, field, and also keep wicket. England skipper Michael Vaughan was the first captain to make use of the supersub rule as he replaced Simon Jones with Solanki.

The ODI commenced with Vaughan winning the toss and inviting the visitors to bat. The first innings saw England bowling with discipline and determination as they took timely wickets while conceding fewer runs. The pacer Jones was made to deliver his ten overs earlier in the game by Vaughan. At the end of the 31 overs, the home skipper called for a substitute and Jones walked out of the field to make way for Solanki.

One noteworthy point here is that the seamer had already essayed his job as Jones bowled his quota of ten overs and gave runs at an economy rate of 2.8. The end of the first innings saw Australia posting a total of 219 runs on the board while losing their seven wickets.

Chasing 220, England got off to a flying start as the opening duo of Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Strauss went all guns blazing against the opposition bowling line-up. Marcus scored a whopping 104 runs while Strauss added 41 runs to the scoreboard.

England didn’t require the services of their supersub Solanki as Vaughan finished the game by scoring a polished 59 runs. In the end, the hosts registered a victory by nine wickets to take a lead in the ODI series by 1-0.

